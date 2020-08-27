State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,823 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $74,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

