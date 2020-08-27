National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $11.91 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

