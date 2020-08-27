Amalgamated Bank Sells 63,953 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,953 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

