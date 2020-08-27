Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 64.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

