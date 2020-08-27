Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

