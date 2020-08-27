Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 608,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 77,653 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,289,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.