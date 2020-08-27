Amalgamated Bank Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 848,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NLOK stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

