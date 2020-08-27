Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

