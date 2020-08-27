EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $323.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $325.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

