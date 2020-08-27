Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,599 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 605,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.