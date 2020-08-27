Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 489,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CDK Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.