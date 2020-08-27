Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,810 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after purchasing an additional 634,991 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 61.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

