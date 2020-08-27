Amalgamated Bank Sells 18,689 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.