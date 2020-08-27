Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

