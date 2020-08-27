Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,558 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 184,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 416,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $86,796.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,426,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397,873 shares of company stock valued at $97,231,983 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.