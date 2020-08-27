Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $308.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.06.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $342.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Intuit by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

