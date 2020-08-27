Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

