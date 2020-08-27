Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.29.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $95,560,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $85,940,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

