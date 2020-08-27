adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €250.83 ($295.10).

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of ADS opened at €257.30 ($302.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €233.47. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

