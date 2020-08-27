Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.96 ($16.42).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

ORA stock opened at €9.83 ($11.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.06. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

