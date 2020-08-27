Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.50 ($45.30).

Several research firms have weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DPW stock opened at €40.01 ($47.07) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.89. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

