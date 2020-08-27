Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

