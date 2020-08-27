BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.95 ($50.53).

BNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.54 and a 200 day moving average of €35.22. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

