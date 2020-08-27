Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Imax by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 476,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Imax has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

