SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.73.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,113 shares of company stock worth $33,225,213. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.61. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

