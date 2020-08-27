SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.73.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,113 shares of company stock worth $33,225,213. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.61. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Sells 63,953 Shares of Synchrony Financial
Amalgamated Bank Sells 63,953 Shares of Synchrony Financial
Hess Corp. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Hess Corp. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Corelogic Inc Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Corelogic Inc Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Kimco Realty Corp Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Kimco Realty Corp Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report