Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,215,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after acquiring an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

