Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.96). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ICPT opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

