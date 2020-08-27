Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $20,189,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $14,138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,962,000 after buying an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

