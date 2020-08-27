Amalgamated Bank Has $702,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $639,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,536 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

