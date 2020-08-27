Amalgamated Bank Has $695,000 Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

