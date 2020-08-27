Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,487 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $9,203,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $7,645,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

