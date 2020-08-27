Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,956 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

