Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

WTFC opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

