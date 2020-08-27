Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517,948 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $18,309,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

