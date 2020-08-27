XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for XOMA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 28,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $546,595.00. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 11,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,598.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,303,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

