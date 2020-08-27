Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

