United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Fire Group stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $652.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in United Fire Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 155.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

