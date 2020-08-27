Analysts Set Expectations for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

VRNA stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

