Amalgamated Bank Has $703,000 Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

