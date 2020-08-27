Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 101.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Jabil by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

