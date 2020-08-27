Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Healthequity by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 471,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 180,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

