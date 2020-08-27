Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for XCel Brands Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for XCel Brands in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

XELB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of XCel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

