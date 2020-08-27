Merck & Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.