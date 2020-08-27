Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southside Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SBSI stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $947.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

