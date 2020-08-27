NN, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NN in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

