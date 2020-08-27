Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Macerich by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

NYSE:MAC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

