Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 548.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $710,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

