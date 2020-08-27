4,060 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Copa by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Wolfe Research raised Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

