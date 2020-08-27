Teza Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in First Solar by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

