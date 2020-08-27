Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 35.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

